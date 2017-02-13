Welsh Open 2017: 15-year-old Jackson Page beats Jason Weston

Media playback is not supported on this device Tyler Rees and Jackson Page on playing in the Wales Open Snooker

Teenage Welsh snooker player Jackson Page says he put his nerves behind him as he beat Jason Weston 4-3 in the Welsh Open first round.

The 15-year-old came from 3-1 down to win against the world number 123 in his first professional tournament.

"When I first came into the tournament it was as a wildcard. Everyone was telling me to enjoy it and use it for experience " Page told BBC Radio Wales.

"I knew I could win a few games and that's what I did, in my first game."

Speaking after a thrilling comeback, Page said: "The first frame was a bit nerve-wracking but when I won it, I sat down a bit and I lost the next three then.

"When I came back in, I knew I had a chance at 3-2. I knew if I missed the blue it would be all over. It was a bit of a fluke but then it went in and all the nerves came back then."

The youngster, from Ebbw Vale, has had to have time off school to play in the tournament and will need more time off after progressing on Monday.

"Normally I would be in school but they changed the half term dates which is a bit awkward because usually it's on the date of the Welsh Open but they changed it so it was a week later," he continued.

"In a couple of weeks I've got to go to Cyprus for two weeks for the Under-18 European Championships which means no school, which is great."

Despite needing time off, Page says his school are supportive of his prospects in snooker.

He added: "The school will let me have whatever time off I want because they know that hopefully there could be a potential career in snooker.

"I'm grateful because some schools aren't like that but luckily I'm in a good school."

