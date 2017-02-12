Elfyn Evans: Welsh driver finishes sixth in second round of WRC in Sweden

Elfyn Evans made his return to the top class in January after a 12-month absence

Welshman Elfyn Evans finished sixth as Jari-Matti Latvala won the second round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Sweden.

Alongside co-driver Daniel Barritt, Evans equalled their result from the opening round in Monte Carlo.

Evans, 28, experienced a puncture on day two but completed the 18 stages in the DMACK M-Sport Ford Fiesta.

Toyota's Latvala had a 29 second advantage over M-Sport's Ott Tanak who finished in second place.

Reigning champion Sebastian Ogier completed the podium in third while Evans was once again the best-placed British driver.

The Welshman drove for M-Sport in the top class for two seasons in 2014 and 2015, but was demoted to the WRC2 class in 2016.

He made his return to the top class in January 2017 after a 12-month absence.

The third round of the WRC starts in Mexico on 9 March.