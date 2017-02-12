BBC Sport - Wales Open Snooker: Jackson Page and Tyler Rees to play as wildcards
Meet the teenagers rocking Welsh snooker
Ahead of the Wales Open Snooker, BBC Wales Sport catches up with world Under-18 champion Jackson Page and European Under-18 champion Tyler Rees.
Both will be playing in the Cardiff-based event thanks to wildcards.
