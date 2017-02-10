BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Who should wear number 10 for Wales?
Who should wear number 10 for Wales?
- From the section Wales
It's the perennial Welsh rugby debate. Who should start at fly-half for Wales?
As fans and pundits debate whether Dan Biggar or Sam Davies should get the nod, BBC Wales Sport picks out some classic battles for the coveted number 10 jersey.
Wales take on England on Saturday in their second match of the 2017 Six Nations and you can follow it live across BBC TV, online and radio.
This video is UK only.
