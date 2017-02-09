BBC Sport - Wales v England: Rob Howley awaits Eddie Jones phone call over stadium roof
Howley waiting for Jones' phone call
It's not quite an open and shut case with the Principality Stadium roof as Wales coach Rob Howley waits for England counterpart Eddie Jones's call - it's deadline 16:50 GMT on Thursday.
