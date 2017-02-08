Netball: Wales 39-72 New Zealand

Te Paea Selby-Rickit of New Zealand prepares to shoot against Wales

Wales produced an improved display but still suffered another heavy defeat against New Zealand in the second of two Tests in Cardiff.

New Zealand thrashed Wales 92-27 in Tuesday's first Test but led 15-12 after a tight first quarter.

The Silver Ferns extended their advantage to 31-21 at half-time.

The visitors pulled further ahead as they finished the third quarter 51-30 up and, despite a valiant Welsh effort, New Zealand were comfortable winners.

The Silver Ferns' Grace Rasmussen was named player of the series.

Wales squad: Sara Bell, Fern Davies, Suzy Drane (capt), Bethan Dyke, Chloe James, Kyra Jones, Nia Jones, Lateisha Kidner, Chelsea Lewis, Kelly Morgan (vice-capt), Georgia Rowe, Amanda Varey.