Jemma Lowe: Welsh swimmer announces retirement after a decade in the sport

The 26-year-old has retired after more than a decade competing at the highest level

Wales' former European champion Jemma Lowe has retired from swimming.

The international butterfly swimmer competed for Wales in Commonwealth Games and the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

In total Lowe competed at two Olympics, four World Championships, three Commonwealth Games and was part of the world record-setting 4x100m mixed medley relay team in 2014.

"It's been a tough decision but I feel the time is right to move on to the next stage of my life," she said.

"Making the Olympic Games in 2008 and 2012 are certainly two of the highest points of my career. It means so much when you achieve something you have dreamed of as a child and worked so hard for.

The 26-year-old says she will always cherish the memory of competing in London at her home Olympics as she reflects on more than a decade dedicated to the sport.

"It is a memory that I will treasure forever," said Lowe, who was born in Hartlepool. "It was the chance of a lifetime and I will never forget the home crowd support - the noise and the passion was immense.

"Swimming will always be part of my life.

Media playback is not supported on this device GB set 4x100m medley world record

"When I look back at my swimming career I'm thankful for so much. I've travelled the world and met so many amazing people that will be friends for life.

"Swimming has made me the person I am today."

British Swimming Head Coach Bill Furniss says Lowe's longevity is a due to her professionalism.

"Jemma has had a long career and has reaped hard-earned success along the way. For someone to have been at the top for 10 years is impressive and is testament to her attitude," he said.

"She is one of only a few swimmers to win medals at Commonwealth, European and World (25m) level and rounded off her international haul with a world record relay swim.

"Jemma has had a distinguished career. She has been a pleasure to have on the team and gave everything. She is a great example to others as someone who is dedicated and applied."