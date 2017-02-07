Snooker: Welsh Open wildcards for teenagers Page and Rees

By Gareth Blainey

BBC Wales Sport

Highlights: Rocket's brilliant 2016 comeback win in Cardiff
Welsh Open Snooker
Dates: 13-19 February Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Coverage: Live video on the BBC Sport website, plus updates on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru

Welsh teenagers Jackson Page and Tyler Rees have been given wildcards to the Welsh Snooker Open in Cardiff.

Under-18 world champion Page, 15, faces England's Jason Weston in the first round while 18-year-old Rees takes on fellow Welshman Jamie Jones.

The event starts on Monday, 13 February with defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan - a four-time winner - facing Tom Ford.

Michael White and Duane Jones meet amid 15 Welshmen in the draw.

White was the only Welshman to reach the 2016 quarter-finals.

Another Welshman, Matthew Stevens, takes on world number two Stuart Bingham.

