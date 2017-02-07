Netball: Wales v New Zealand

  • From the section Wales
Wales' Georgia Rowe
Wales' Georgia Rowe plays for Celtic Dragons
Swansea University International Netball Test Series: Wales v New Zealand
Date: Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 February Venue: Ice Arena Wales Start: 19:30 GMT
Coverage: Live on red button and BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Match report will appear here.

Wales squad: Sara Bell, Fern Davies, Suzy Drane (capt), Bethan Dyke, Chloe James, Kyra Jones, Nia Jones, Lateisha Kidner, Chelsea Lewis, Kelly Morgan (vice-capt), Georgia Rowe, Amanda Varey.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Man at the swimming pool

Swimming For Over 50s
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired