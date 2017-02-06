Wales netball squad announced for New Zealand Tests

Nia Jones is back in the Wales netball squad after playing football for Reading. She left Reading in December 2016

Swansea University International Netball Test Series: Wales v New Zealand Date: Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 & 8 February Venue: Ice Arena Wales Start: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live on red button and BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wales have named their 12-member squad for their Tuesday and Wednesday netball games against New Zealand in Cardiff.

Wales face the Silver Ferns on Tuesday and Wednesday at Ice Arena Wales in front of the hosts' largest ever crowd.

The two-match series marks 20 years since the visitors last played the host nation on Welsh soil and head coach, Trish Wilcox, is relishing the meetings.

"The excitement has been building for this test series," said Wilcox.

Wales will be led by Suzy Drane while under-21 player Chloe James joins the senior line-up for the first time and Nia Jones makes the cut despite previously prioritising football over netball.

Coach Wilcox said spirits were high in the camp ahead of what promise to be two stern tests.

Wilcox added: "We have had a really productive camp this weekend and all players have pushed for a place in the final 12.

"The players are relishing the opportunity to benchmark themselves against world class players."

New Zealand arrive in Wales having finished second in the Quad series behind winners Australia, and above hosts England in third and last-placed South Africa.

Wales squad: Sara Bell, Fern Davies, Suzy Drane (capt), Bethan Dyke, Chloe James, Kyra Jones, Nia Jones, Lateisha Kidner, Chelsea Lewis, Kelly Morgan (vice-capt), Georgia Rowe, Amanda Varey.