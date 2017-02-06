Bethan Dyke column: Looking forward to Wales' 'historic' Test series

The Swansea University International Series: Wales v New Zealand Date: Tuesday, 7 February and Wednesday, 8 February Venue: Ice Arena Wales, Cardiff Tip-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live coverage on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app

I am really excited and honoured to be named in the final 12 squad for the first Test in our series against New Zealand's Silver Ferns.

Having spent the weekend in camp, our preparations are going well and we cannot wait to get on the court.

As people know, the venue for the two-Test series has been moved to the Ice Arena Wales, holding a capacity of 3,000 people.

We are super excited to host this event on home soil and showcase what Welsh Netball can do.

Going down in history

Bethan Dyke playing for Wales in their Test series against South Africa in the summer of 2016

It is a massive opportunity for us as a team, testing ourselves against the number two team in the world.

It is a truly historic event and is long anticipated after a 20 year wait since their previous visit.

The Silver Ferns have been playing recently in the Quad Series and we are aware of the talent and depth they will bring.

They have many players to look out for but if I had to mention one it would be Maria Tutaia.

She is experienced on the world stage and a real threat in the shooting circle. Having said that, we spent the weekend looking at their recent match footage and we are confident we can give them a competitive match.

Media playback is not supported on this device New Zealand earn convincing win over England

A boost for women's sport

The whole of Welsh sport has got behind this event and they have showed their support on social media in the weeks building up to this week's test series.

I hope lots of young netball fans come to watch and become inspired to kick on to that next level or even just start playing netball. It will be massive for women's sport in Wales.

After camp this weekend, the team has gelled further and some strong combinations have formed.

There is a buzz in the camp and we are all so excited to make the most of this amazing opportunity.

The excitement is indescribable. I hope to see as many people there as possible, netball fan or not it will be a spectacle you wouldn't want to miss.