Swansea's Brett Johns will take on England's Ian Entwistle at UFC London in March, the Welshman's second bout in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Johns, 24, made a winning start in the UFC with a unanimous decision win over South Korea's Kwan Ho Kwak in November.

Entwistle has fought three times in the UFC, winning once.

UFC London will be at the O2 Arena on 18 March.