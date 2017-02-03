Andrew Selby: Welsh boxer is aiming for a world title in 2017

Media playback is not supported on this device Andrew Selby: 'The bigger the stage, the better I box'

Undefeated Welsh boxer Andrew Selby says he expects to be fighting for a world title by the end of 2017.

The 28-year old younger brother of IBF world featherweight champion Lee Selby, has already been tipped for greatness.

Undefeated in seven professional bouts, Selby has already won British and IBF inter-continental titles at flyweight and faces WBC international flyweight champion Ardin Diale on Saturday.

"By the end of the year the chance will have come," Selby told BBC Wales Sport.

Selby is relishing the spotlight after being named as part of the bill headlined by Chris Eubank Jr.

"I am going for my third title in a year and David Haye is going to be there, and Andre Ward. I want to get noticed," he said.

"Diale is a good fighter, very experienced, but I need the rounds.

"I've not really been tested so far, but I think this is my toughest fight yet.

"I want to make everyone happy by becoming a world champion this year.

"The plan is to win this fight comfortably and get back out in March... and go for a world title eliminator.

"We want the world title shot before the end of the year."