Joe Cordina: Welsh boxer wants spot on Joshua v Klitschko bill

Joe Cordina won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Welsh boxer Joe Cordina wants to fight on the Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko heavyweight title bill in April at Wembley Stadium.

The 25-year-old turned from amateur to professional as he signed up with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing on Wednesday.

"I want to be topping these bills and be on the likes of Klitschko v Joshua," Cordina told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"Obviously my aspiration is to win a world title and be a multi-weight world champion."

The IBF, IBO and WBA super heavyweight belts will be on the line when Ukrainian Klitschko and Briton Joshua meet.

"I spoke with Eddie and we did mention the 29 April Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua bill," said Cordina.

"Hopefully I can get on that which would be a lovely place to have my debut, if I'm ready in time.

"I could be on just before it, hopefully in Glasgow on the Ricky Burns bill."

Scotsman Burns is aiming to unify the WBA and IBF light-welterweight boxing titles when he faces Julius Indongo in Glasgow on 15 April.

The former European amateur champion will fight at super-featherweight in the paid ranks and train in Essex with Tony Sims.

He is to sign a management deal with former two-weight world champion Joe Calzaghe and Cordina says he wants world titles of his own.

"If you're in boxing and you haven't got any ambition to win a world title or medals as an amateur, there's no point being there," Cordina added.

"I'm in it to win and do big things. I want my name up in lights, that's all I want.

"I want to be able to secure mine and my family's future and be part of the big shows that happen in British boxing today."