Abner Mares: WBA featherweight champion would fight Lee Selby in Wales

Abner Mares beat Jesus Cuellar to win the WBA (regular) featherweight title in December 2016

WBA featherweight world champion Abner Mares says he has no problem fighting in Wales if he can agree a bout against Lee Selby.

IBF featherweight world champion Selby was due to defend his title against Jonathan Victor Barros on Saturday, but the fight was called off on Friday.

"I'll fight anyone anywhere," Mexican Mares told BBC Wales Sport.

"I'll go to his country and fight him. I've got no problem with that because that's the type of fighter I am."

Mares, 31, met 29-year-old Selby at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday, with both fighters present to watch Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton lose to Leo Santa Cruz on points.

"He [Selby] is a well-known fighter, obviously more in his country," added Mares.

"I'm a respectable, well-known fighter myself being a four-time world champion and holding a world title.

"We can unify world titles and make it interesting. I have no problems packing my bags and flying over there to his hometown because I know of his potential.

"I know the type of fighter he is and it will make it a good fight so I'm with it."

Abner Mares tweeted Lee Selby after his cancelled fight

Lee Selby later responded to Mares' offer

Mares and Selby share the same promoter - Al Haymon