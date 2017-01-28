Mica Moore and Mica McNeill seal women's junior Bobsleigh World Championship

Mica Moore and Mica McNeill sealed victory in their first Junior World Championships competing together

Great Britain bobsleigh pair Mica Moore, of Wales, and Mica McNeill won junior Bobsleigh World Championship gold in Winterberg.

The pair began competing together this winter, but have already won four medals with two silvers and a bronze on the North American Cup circuit.

They finished with a time of one minute 53.96 seconds to beat Germany's Anna Koehler and Franziska Fritz into first.

The German duo finished 0.58 seconds behind the Britons.

Germany's Kim Kalicki and Lisa-Sophie Gericke were in one minute 54.74 seconds.

Meet the Welsh sprinter-turned-bobsleigh rider Mica Moore.

Prior to taking up skeleton, Moore had competed for Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games as a sprinter and had a 100m personal best of 11.65 seconds.

The victory was Great Britain's first World Junior win in six years, their last coming when Paula Walker and Rebeka Wilson won in February 2011.

"It's a massive result for Great Britain Bobsleigh and the women's programme and it's one that these athletes should be very proud of," lead coach for GB Bobsleigh Lee Johnston said.

"Both Micas performed when it really mattered and to beat the Germans in their own backyard is a real boost.

"That's not easy to do, but they produced two consistent runs, kept their cool under pressure and executed what they'd been practicing in training.

"They've worked very hard in preparation for this event this week and it's great to see that hard work pay off."