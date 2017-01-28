BBC Sport - Lee Selby: Welsh fighter says he 'will be back' after Las Vegas cancellation

Selby 'will be back' after cancellation

  • From the section Wales

BBC Wales Sport speaks to Welsh fighter Lee Selby who vows he "will be back" after his Las Vegas fight against Jonathan Victor Barros was cancelled.

Read more: Selby Vegas title defence called off

Top videos

Video

Selby 'will be back' after cancellation

  • From the section Wales
Video

Highlights: Derby 2-2 Leicester

Video

Bent scores 'appalling' own goal

Video

Highlights: Nadal sets up final with Federer

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Wenger's history of touchline clashes

Video

Highlights: Bristol Flyers dominate London Lions

Video

Rooney eyeing future in management

Video

Magical moments from Nadal & Federer's epic Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Berahino apologises to West Brom fans

Video

Football meets magic: Lincoln in awe of card trick

Video

Klopp backs Sturridge to return to his best

Video

Weir felt 'belittled' by treatment in Rio

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired