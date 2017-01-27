Athletics: Welsh and British athletes head to Cardiff for Welsh indoors

David Omoregie is aiming to compete in his first Commonwealth Games in 2018

Athletics: Welsh Senior Indoor Championships Date: Saturday, 28 January Venue: National Indoor Athletics Centre, Cyncoed, Cardiff Start: 11:15 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales followed by report on the BBC Sport website

Sprint hurdler David Omoregie, pole vaulter Sally Peake and thrower Aled Sion Davies begin their bids for places at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Cardiff on Saturday.

They will be in action at the Welsh senior indoor athletics championships at the National Indoor Athletic Centre.

It will be the first chance to earn qualification points for the Games.

Omoregie runs in the men's 60m hurdles against training partner and Olympian Andrew Pozzi.

The 21-year-old narrowly missed out on the 2016 Rio Olympics.

European junior world record-holder Omorgegie met the Olympics qualification standard a week after Team GB named their squad for Rio.

The Welsh hurdler says it will be a competitive race in Cardiff.

"Me and Andrew (Pozzi) get on really well, but of course when we race it's every man for himself," Omoregie told BBC Wales Sport.

"We are both training very well at the moment. We're always pushing each other, so for both of us it should be a really good year.

"I think in the hurdles in the UK, there's been a lot of potential in the last couple of years.

"We're hoping we can take it onto that level and perform in the championships."

Paralympic double gold medallist Aled Sion Davies will also be hoping for a strong start to the year as he competes in the shot put this weekend.

The 25-year-old had an impressive 2016 taking gold in the F42 shot put in Rio and winning the European title in the same discipline last June.

Commonwealth Games 2014 silver medallist Peake competes in the women's pole vault.

The 32-year-old, who is a two-time British champion and has held the Welsh record since 2011, says she can't wait for the weekend.

"I'm really excited about Saturday, I love doing the Welsh Championships," said Peake.

Sally Peake was the only Welsh athletics medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

"Indoor events are so much fun because you can get a really great atmosphere indoors because everything's enclosed.

"The pole vaulters and the high jumpers absolutely love it as we don't have to contend with any of the elements.

"For me personally, it's important and of course Saturday marks the first time Welsh athletes can go out and get some qualifying points.

"It's absolutely fantastic to have some many names coming down, hopefully we can get some good crowds."