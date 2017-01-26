Carl Frampton: WBA featherweight champion wants Lee Selby fight in Belfast

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I'll be the one calling the shots' - Frampton on Selby fight

IBF featherweight world title bout: Lee Selby v Jonathan Barros Date: Saturday, 28 January Venue: MGM Grand Hotel, Las Vegas

Northern Ireland's WBA featherweight world champion Carl Frampton wants to face Wales' IBF world title holder Lee Selby at Belfast's Windsor Park.

Frampton defends his crown against Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas on Saturday, while Selby's title defence against Jonathan Barros is on the undercard.

Selby has said he would like to face Frampton in Cardiff - but the Northern Irishman is eager for a homecoming.

"That's the dream, to fight at Windsor Park," Frampton told BBC Wales Sport.

"I can retire a happy man if I defend a title at Windsor Park.

"The Principality [Stadium, in Cardiff] is a great stadium but I want to fight in Belfast and I think I'll be in a position after this fight, after beating Leo Santa Cruz, I'll be the one calling the shots."

Frampton's eagerly-anticipated rematch with Santa Cruz tops the bill at Las Vegas' MGM Grand on Saturday.

The undefeated 29-year-old claimed his WBA title and inflicted a first career loss on his Mexican opponent in a thrilling contest in New York in July 2016.

Another Frampton triumph and victory for Selby over Argentine Barros could set up a potential unification bout between the two British fighters.

While Frampton's preference would be Windsor Park - the 18,000-capacity home of Northern Ireland's football team - Selby would rather Cardiff's Principality Stadium, which holds 74,500.

"It would sell better at the Principality Stadium," said the 29-year-old from Barry.

"He's talking about Windsor Park but I think it's a bigger fight than that - it could be 40,000 at the Principality."

Regardless of the location, both Frampton and Selby are eager for the fight to happen.

The featherweight division is regarded as one of the most competitive at the moment, with the likes of Gary Russell Jr and Abner Mares among the high-profile contenders.

A third encounter between Frampton and Santa Cruz could be a possibility, but the Northern Irishman certainly wants to face Selby at some point.

"If you look at the champions and the list of opponents, Selby would be the guy who would come to Belfast more than the other guys," Frampton added.

"I've got huge respect for Lee Selby and I think it's the same on his side as well.

"I would love that fight after Santa Cruz."