Bowls: Welshmen Salmon, Doubler and Greenslade in pairs final

Jason Greenslade
Jason Greenslade is ranked 12th on the World Bowls Tour
Just Retirement Professional World Indoor Bowls Championships 2017, pairs final
Date: Monday, 23 January Venue: Potters Resort, Hopton-on-Sea, Norfolk Start: 13:00 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wales will have at least one new men's indoor bowls world champion on Monday at Hopton-on-Sea, Norfolk.

Welsh duo Dan Salmon and Damian Doubler are up against fellow countryman Jason Greenslade, who partners Englishman Les Gillett in the pairs world title final.

Salmon and Doubler beat Jamie Chestney and Mark Davies 7-8, 9-1, 1-2 to reach the final.

Greenslade and Gillett saw off David Gourlay and Mervyn King 8-4, 3-7, 1-2 to set up their title chance.

