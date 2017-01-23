BBC Sport - Lee Selby: The boxing world champion flying under the radar
Lee Selby: World champ, but off the radar
- From the section Wales
Lee Selby defends his IBF featherweight title against Jonathan Barros on 28 January at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Hotel.
But the Barry boxer is appearing on a bill topped by a far bigger fight - Carl Frampton's WBA world featherweight title rematch with Leo Santa Cruz.
Why would Selby, a world champion in his own right, make a relatively low-profile defence on Frampton's undercard?
BBC Wales Sport takes a closer look at the Welshman's third mandatory title defence.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired