Lee Selby defends his IBF featherweight title against Jonathan Barros on 28 January at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Hotel.

But the Barry boxer is appearing on a bill topped by a far bigger fight - Carl Frampton's WBA world featherweight title rematch with Leo Santa Cruz.

Why would Selby, a world champion in his own right, make a relatively low-profile defence on Frampton's undercard?

BBC Wales Sport takes a closer look at the Welshman's third mandatory title defence.