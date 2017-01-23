BBC Sport - Lee Selby: The boxing world champion flying under the radar

Lee Selby: World champ, but off the radar

  • From the section Wales

Lee Selby defends his IBF featherweight title against Jonathan Barros on 28 January at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Hotel.

But the Barry boxer is appearing on a bill topped by a far bigger fight - Carl Frampton's WBA world featherweight title rematch with Leo Santa Cruz.

Why would Selby, a world champion in his own right, make a relatively low-profile defence on Frampton's undercard?

BBC Wales Sport takes a closer look at the Welshman's third mandatory title defence.

Top videos

Video

Lee Selby: World champ, but off the radar

  • From the section Wales
Video

How GB's Ryding made skiing history

Video

Jones scores spectacular 73-yard touchdown

Video

When Rooney nearly quit Man Utd

Video

Could Adams headline Vegas?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Norway end England's unbeaten run

Video

'Flea flicker' helps Patriots to Super Bowl

Video

Williams match 'a great opportunity'

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: O'Sullivan wins 2017 Masters

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Should Sterling have been awarded a penalty?

Video

Highlights: Murray's shock Australian Open exit

  • From the section Tennis
Video

MOTD2 pundits wish Ryan Mason well

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired