World Rally: Elfyn Evans sixth as Sebastien Ogier wins in Monte Carlo

Elfyn Evans in action during day three of the WRC Monte Carlo rally

Welshman Elfyn Evans was the best-placed British driver as reigning champion Sebastien Ogier won the opening round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Monte Carlo.

The 28-year old Dolgellau-based driver won three out of the 17 stages in the M-Sport Ford Fiesta in his first event since returning to WRC.

He and co-driver Daniel Barritt finished in sixth place overall.

Evans was more than six minutes behind team-mate Ogier.

Toyota's Jari-Matti Latvala finished in second place, with M-Sport's Ott Tanak in third.

Evans drove for M-Sport in the top class for two seasons in 2014 and 2015, but was demoted to the WRC2 class in 2016.

The second round of the WRC starts in Sweden on 9 February.