Liam Williams set to face ex-world champion Liam Smith

Liam Williams celebrates after beating Gabor Gorbics for the vacant WBO European super-welterweight title in November

Unbeaten British champion Liam Williams is close to sealing a world title fight with former WBO light-middleweight champion Liam Smith.

BBC Wales Sport understands the pair will fight for the WBO title, which is set to be vacated.

Welshman Williams was named Boxing Writers' Young Boxer of the Year for 2016 and it would be the biggest fight of the 24-year-old's career.

Frank Warren promotes both fighters and an announcement is expected on Monday.

Liverpudlian Smith, 28, was resilient while losing his title to Mexican Saul Alvarez in September.

Alvarez is likely to vacate the title ahead of a catch-weight fight with Julio Cesar Chavez, meaning Smith and Williams can fight for the vacant belt.

British and Commonwealth super-welterweight champion Williams is undefeated in 17 professional fights with 16 wins and a draw.