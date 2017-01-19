Women's Hockey: Wales beat Kazakhstan to set up semi-final v Ireland

Wales beat Thailand 3-0 to reach the quarter final

A late Leah Wilkinson goal gave Wales a 2-1 hockey World League quarter final win over Kazakhstan in Kuala Lumpur.

Wales face Ireland in the last four on Sunday. A win would guarantee either nation a place in the next round of the World League in June.

Joanne Westwood had put Wales ahead in the first half before Symbat Sabazova equalised for Kazakhstan from a penalty corner.

Ireland beat Singapore 10-0 to reach the semi-finals.

Wales have never reached this stage of the World League before.

Advancing to the next stage in June would give them an opportunity to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.