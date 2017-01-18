Andrew Selby to face Ardin Diale for WBC International title

From the section

Andrew Selby (right) beat Louis Norman to win the British flyweight title in May 2016

Welsh boxer Andrew Selby will fight the experienced Ardin Diale for the WBC International Flyweight title at London's Olympia on 4 February.

The fight is on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr's bout with Renold Quinlan.

Selby, 28, won the vacant IBF Inter-Continental Flyweight title with victory via TKO against Jake Bornea at Wembley Arena in November 2016.

Diale, 28, from the Philippines, has won 32 of his 46 fights, lost 10 and drawn four.

Selby, the younger brother of IBF featherweight champion Lee, has been tipped as a future world champion.

A former European amateur champion, he has won all seven of his fights since turning professional.