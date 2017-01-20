Alex Thomson: Welsh sailor completes Vendee Globe race in second place

Alex Thomson's boat Hugo Boss approaches the Vendee Globe finish line on Friday morning

Alex Thomson completed the 2016-17 Vendee Globe round the world race in second place on Friday morning.

The Welshman crossed the line 15 hours, 59 minutes and 29 seconds after winner Armel le Cleac'h who set a record time of 74 days, three hours and 35 minutes.

The 42-year-old Gosport-based Thomson's boat Hugo Boss crossed the line off the coast of France surrounded by a flotilla of smaller craft

"I was running on my last bit of adrenaline at the end," he said.

"I've spent 70-odd days on my own and suddenly there's hundreds of people here and when I go in to the channel there's probably going to be hundreds of thousands.

"It's an amazing contrast and it's a wonderful way to finish."

Thomson was joined on his boat by his wife Kate and children Oscar and Georgia, and said their support meant he had never felt lonely during his epic journey.

"I didn't feel lonely - you can be in a large group of people and feel lonely," he said.

"I've got a beautiful wife and great kids supporting me - how can I feel lonely?"

Thomson's second place matches Dame Ellen MacArthur who finished second in the 2001 race.

His finishing time is four days days faster than the previous race record of 78 days, two hours and 16 minutes set by Francois Gabart in 2012-13.