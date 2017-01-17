Team Sky's Owain Doull suffers appendicitis in Australia

Owain Doull posted this from his hospital bed on social media

Olympic track cycling gold medallist Owain Doull has been ruled out of the Tour Down Under with appendicitis.

The Welshman, who helped Britain to track pursuit gold at the Rio Olympics, was due to be part of Team Sky for the Adelaide-based event.

"Not exactly how I pictured making my world tour debut but when your appendix ruptures there isn't much you can do," he wrote on Twitter.

Australian Caleb Ewan won the first stage riding for Orica-Scott.

Team Sky doctor Neil Heron said: "The earliest Owain will leave the hospital is Thursday and recovery and recuperation is likely to take at least four weeks.

"Owain is obviously disappointed, but he appreciates he needs to be 100% fit to get back racing."