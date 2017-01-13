BBC Sport - Welsh surfer Llywelyn Williams targets Paralympics

Welsh amputee surfer targets Paralympics

  • From the section Wales

Abersoch surfer Llywelyn Williams, 21, had his right leg amputated after being struck by a car while skateboarding in 2011.

Williams, who was 16 at the time, was put into an induced coma and spent six weeks in intensive care.

Following his release from hospital he vowed to get back in the water and pursue his passion.

He recently finished fifth in the World Championships in California, beating the world number one in the quarter-finals.

Williams says his main target is to make the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2020.

Top videos

Video

Welsh amputee surfer targets Paralympics

  • From the section Wales
Video

'It's for you' - Mourinho answers reporter's phone

Video

Mourinho & Klopp on Man Utd v Liverpool

Video

Zlatan is a joker - Pogba

Video

NBA highlights: Denver thrash Indiana in London

Video

Ten great plays from this week's BBL

Video

Man Utd fan Bisping backs them against Liverpool

Video

Will champion DeGale step out of the shadows?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Djokovic struggles at wheelchair tennis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Man Utd v Liverpool: Goals, red cards & kisses

Video

Why Man Utd & Liverpool rivalry runs deep

Video

Aaron Rodgers' top 10 plays

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired