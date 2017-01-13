Abersoch surfer Llywelyn Williams, 21, had his right leg amputated after being struck by a car while skateboarding in 2011.

Williams, who was 16 at the time, was put into an induced coma and spent six weeks in intensive care.

Following his release from hospital he vowed to get back in the water and pursue his passion.

He recently finished fifth in the World Championships in California, beating the world number one in the quarter-finals.

Williams says his main target is to make the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2020.