Welsh boxer Jay Harris gets title opportunity in 10th pro fight

Welshman Jay Harris (right) has won his last six successive fights via stoppage or KO

Welsh boxer Jay Harris will challenge Thomas Essomba for the Commonwealth flyweight title in just his 10th professional fight.

The Swansea boxer's chance comes at Bethnal Green's York Hall on Saturday, 24 February.

Harris' father Peter was a British champion and Harris, who trains with Gary Lockett, is looking to follow in his footsteps.

"To be fighting for a title in just my 10th fight is huge for me," he said.

"I'm determined to become the Commonwealth champion."