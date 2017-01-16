Alex Thomson: Sailor claims new record in Vendee Globe fightback

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Amazing helicopter footage of Alex Thomson in Vendee Globe race

Welsh sailor Alex Thomson is claiming a world record after again narrowing the gap on leader Armel le Cleac'h in the Vendee Globe race.

The race is in its final stages and Thomson has reduced the distance he trails race leader Armel Le Cleac'h to 73 nautical miles.

Thomson and his team say he has set a solo 24-hour world mark of 536.81 miles in the process.

The leaders have passed the Azores with under 1,300 miles left.

"This new record awaits ratification by the World Sailing Speed Record Council," said Thomson's team of his efforts in the 24 hours between 06:00 GMT on Sunday to the same time on Monday.

The record is held by Frechman Francois Gabart, who set it during the race's 2012-13 edition.

Le Cleac'h and Thomson are now heading towards an expected Thursday finish at Sable D'Olonne on France's Atlantic coast.

Thomson is competing in the Vendee Globe for the fourth time and is aiming to become the first Briton to win it.

Thomson had led the race for much of the early stages and broke two race records prior to being overtaken, as he reached the Cape of Good Hope in record time, but Le Cleac'h stole the lead in early December and has not relinquished his hold on the race ahead of the sprint finish.

Thomson was nearly 1,000 miles behind Le Cleac'h at Christmas after his boat's hydrofoil was ripped off in mid-November, but has increased his speed since rounding Cape Horn.