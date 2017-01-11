BBC Sport - Sam Warburton: His reign as Wales captain

Sam Warburton: His reign as Wales captain

  • From the section Wales

Before the Six Nations, BBC Wales Sport looks back on Sam Warburton's reign as Wales captain with Alun Wyn Jones set to take over as skipper for the 2017 tournament.

You will be able to follow the Six Nations live across BBC TV, radio and online when it kicks off next month. Wales' first game is in Italy on Sunday, 5 February.

This video is UK only.

Top videos

Video

Sam Warburton: His reign as Wales captain

  • From the section Wales
Video

Watch Osi's extraordinary Giants outburst

Video

Watch: The incredible career of Kelly Smith

Video

It's the right time to retire - Smith

Video

McIlroy's 'great chance' to regain number one spot

  • From the section Golf
Video

Mourinho to fans: 'Don't come to the theatre'

Video

Watch: Brailsford's tense grilling on Team Sky

  • From the section Cycling
Video

The World Cup's weirdest format changes

Video

Snooker trick shot seen by one million

  • From the section News
Audio

"She thought she had killed me"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Expansion is 21st century move - Infantino

Video

England players backing Cook - Hameed

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Third Round

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired