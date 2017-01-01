Chris Coleman: Wales boss 'will see out contract' according to his assistant

Chris Coleman's assistant Osian Roberts is also the Football Association of Wales' technical director

Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts says Chris Coleman will see out the remainder of his Wales contract.

The 46-year-old who received an OBE in the New Year's Honours List, had been favourite to be Swansea new manager.

The Swans are now expected to appoint Paul Clement but Roberts says Coleman could manage his hometown club one day.

"It is an honour to manage your country and Chris has been doing that with great success and he would be reluctant to walk away from it," he said.

"I think it is inevitable that he is linked with most of the top jobs that are available at the moment, and since the summer, because of the fantastic job he has done with Wales.

"So I think that is quite natural. But of course, he is in a job and it is a fantastic job. It is an honour to manage your country and he has already stated publicly that this will be his last campaign.

"He will want to finish this campaign, hopefully by arriving in Russia in 2018. So if it all goes to plan - and we know that things change quickly in football - that would be his wish and hopefully it pans out like that.

"That is purely because this is probably Chris' one and only chance of managing Wales."

Coleman led Wales to the semi-final of Euro 2016 and Roberts thinks it is possible that he will one day want to manage Swansea, even if his immediate focus could be on a stint abroad.

"As he has stated already, his preference is to go back into club football, whether that be domestically or abroad [when his contract expires]," Roberts told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"I don't think any job is bigger than managing your country.

"Perhaps there will be an opportunity to come and manage Swansea at the Liberty in the future, who knows? Whether he will want to do that or not remains to be seen.

"But Wales have some big games coming up and that is what our sole focus is on."