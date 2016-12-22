Lee Selby: Welshman to defend title on undercard of Frampton v Santa Cruz

Lee Selby defeated Eric Hunter at the O2 Arena in his only fight in 2016

Lee Selby will defend his world IBF featherweight title against mandatory challenger Jonathan Barros in Las Vegas on 28 January at the MGM Grand Hotel.

The Welshman's third mandatory title defence will become the third world title fight on a bill topped by Carl Frampton's WBA world featherweight title rematch with Leo Santa Cruz.

The 29-year old from Barry is being lined-up to fight the winner of Frampton v Santa Cruz in 2017.

"I want the winner," said Selby.

Northern Irishman Frampton claimed a points win over Santa Cruz of Mexico in July.

Montenegrin Dejan Zlaticanin defends his WBC lightweight title against Mikey Garcia of the United States in the third world title fight scheduled for the bill in January.

Selby had previously told the BBC he expected his next title defence to be in the USA.