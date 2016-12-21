Manon Lloyd: Welsh cyclist motivated by Team GB Olympic success

Manon Lloyd was a double European junior champion in 2014

Track star Manon Lloyd says she has been inspired by the success of fellow Welsh cyclists at the Rio Olympics.

Elinor Barker and Owain Doull won team pursuit gold at Rio 2016 while Becky James secured two silver medals.

Lloyd, 20, hopes to compete at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games with Tokyo 2020 the ultimate aim.

"It's really motivational seeing them training day in day out and training with them most of the time as well," Lloyd told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"To see them go over to Rio and watch them on television was amazing.

"To break all the records gave us such a boost to get back on the track and work hard for the next four years and hopefully in Tokyo that will be us."

The pressure is on

Lloyd, who fractured her pelvis in April, acknowledges there is pressure on the next generation to continue Great Britain's success on the international stage.

"Every time I go to competition it's all eyes on us. Everybody's marking us in the races and looking at us to win," Lloyd said.

Carmarthenshire's Lloyd joined the GB Cycling's Olympic Academy Programme in October, 2014.

She had won two gold medals at the junior European track championships in Portugal the previous summer.

Two more golds followed at the Track Cycling World Cup in Glasgow in November 2016.

Lloyd won team pursuit gold and partnered Olympic team pursuit champion Katie Archibald to win the inaugural women's madison, despite a crash early in the race.

Elinor Barker and Becky James won three of Team GB's 12 cycling medals at Rio 2016

"It's probably been the best year I've had," Lloyd added.

"At the start of the year it got off to an ok start and in April I fractured my pelvis so I didn't know how I was going to finish the year off.

"When I got back on my bike and had the all-clear I trained really hard because I knew all the track championships were coming up.

"I really wanted to do well - they were my targets for the year. I'm really glad (about) what I've accomplished this year."

What lies ahead for Lloyd?

Lloyd will also race on the road in the 2017 spring classics and hopes to be selected for the 2017 UCI Track Cycling World Championships.

But she recognises Great Britain's Olympic heroes including Barker and Laura Trott are stiff competition,

"The team's going to be hard to make, but that's one of my aims," Lloyd said.

She is excited by the prospect of representing Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia.

Media playback is not supported on this device GB smash world record (again) and win gold in women's team pursuit

Olympic champion Barker and Rio 2016 double silver medallist James won medals at the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2014.

"After the success of this year and what they did in Glasgow, I'm really looking forward to it," Lloyd said.

"The team pursuit is a new event in the Commonwealth Games and I think we'll have a pretty good team for that.

"But then we've got England and Australia to compete with."