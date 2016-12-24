BBC Sport - My 2016 highlight: Olympic cycling medallist Becky James

My 2016: Olympic medallist Becky James

  • From the section Wales

Sprint cyclist Becky James recalls how the support of her family helped her fight back from a long battle with injury to win two Olympic silver medals in 2016.

WATCH MORE: Wales on Top of the World, BBC Two Wales, Boxing Day, 16:00 GMT

