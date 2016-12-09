BBC Sport - Youngsters' lives changed by Welsh Rugby Union rugby course
Young lives changed by rugby course
BBC Wales Sport meets three teenagers from Mid Wales whose lives have been changed by playing and coaching rugby.
The three boys attend Brynllywarch Hall School near Newtown – a special school for pupils with behavioural difficulties.
The Welsh Rugby Union led a leadership course at the school and now many pupils coach local primary school children or play for local clubs.
