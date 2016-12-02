Owain Doull: Olympic champion can be success at Team Sky - Luke Rowe

Owain Doull joined Team Wiggins in January 2015

Olympic gold-medallist Owain Doull has the qualities to succeed with Team Sky, says team-mate and fellow Welshman Luke Rowe.

The pair are both in British Cycling's 2016-17 podium programme squad.

Doull, 23, part of Great Britain's men's team pursuit which won gold at Rio 2016, has switched to road races and has joined Team Sky.

"I think he's going to be pretty successful and I really hope he is," Rowe said.

Fellow Welshman and Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas has also been named in the men's road squad.

Luke Rowe was part of Great Britain's men's team at the UCI Road World Championships 2016 in Doha

Team Sky confirmed the signing of Doull in August after he claimed gold in Rio as part of the team pursuit with Sir Bradley Wiggins, Steven Burke and Ed Clancy.

Doull, as a member of Team Wiggins, finished third in the 2015 Tour of Britain

He spent the latter part of the 2016 season with Team Sky before turning professional full-time on the road in the New Year.

Rowe, 26, has been impressed with Doull during his short time with Team Sky.

"I raced with him once and he was very impressive," Rowe told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"He got given one big job for the day and it was to take the team to a certain point in the race and he executed it to perfection.

"The very first race with the team, a bit of pressure at the top levels and straight away he was doing exactly what the team asked of him.

"He's definitely going to step up to the plate."