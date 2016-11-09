Hannah Mills is targeting a fresh challenge in Tokyo in 2020 despite considering joining partner Saskia Clark in retirement.

Mills says competing at Rio 2016 changed her mind about quitting the sport.

The 28-year-old from Cardiff won gold in the women's 470 sailing event with partner Saskia Clark.

Clark announced her retirement shortly afterwards and Mills has admitted she thought Rio would be her final Games too.

"Before Rio I was pretty convinced I'd retire", she told BBC Wales Sport.

"I think I was just exhausted by it all and just thought 'there's no way I can do this again'.

"The problem is that at the end of every four-year cycle you get the Olympic Games and that's the coolest thing on the planet for an athlete. So it's quite hard to walk away."

Mills is now aiming to switch to the 49-er FX class for Tokyo.