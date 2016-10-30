Sebastien Ogier beats Ott Tanak to win Wales Rally GB

World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier has won the Wales Rally GB for a fourth successive year.

The 32-year old Frenchman finished 10.2 seconds ahead of second-placed Ott Tanak of Estonia.

Ogier secured his fourth consecutive WRC title in October, alongside his Volkswagen Motorsport co-driver Julien Ingrassia. His victory in Wales was his sixth of the season.

Belgium's Thierry Neuville was third at the end of the 22 stages.

Neuville is in contention for second place overall in the WRC.

Kris Meeke and Citroen co-driver Paul Nagle were the best British competitors in fifth place.

Wales' Osian Pryce was 19th after stage 19 at Alwen, but had to withdraw when he suffered a hole in a radiator on the approach to the 20th stage at Clocaenog.

The final round of the WRC starts in Australia on 17 November.