World Triathlon Series: Britain's Jess Learmonth wins silver in season opener

Learmonth won silver at the WTS race in Stockholm last season

Britain's Jess Learmonth finished second at the World Triathlon Series opener in Dubai as the Netherlands' Rachel Klamer won gold.

South Africa's Natalie Van Coevorden took bronze as several athletes, including world champion Flora Duffy, crashed out in the wet conditions.

"It was carnage," said Learmonth, 29.

Britain's Jonathan Brownlee also fell foul to the slick roads in the men's race, crashing on the bike leg before finishing seventh.

Victory marked Klamer's first WTS title, while European champion Learmonth now has three podium finishes having won silver and bronze in Stockholm and Rotterdam respectively last year.

"I'm really pleased. I've done well here but there is still a month to go until the Commonwealth Games," said Learmonth.

"It gives me a bit of confidence and we'll have to see what it brings."

In the men's race, South Africa's Henri Schoeman, Olympic bronze medallist in Rio, dominated to clinch his second WTS victory having last won in Cozumel, Mexico, in 2016.

Spain's defending world champion Mario Mola took silver while Frenchman Vincent Luis won bronze.

"It's so good to make a statement," said 26-year-old Schoeman.

"I'm just so happy. I've had a tough year after the Olympics and it's so good to come back."

Brownlee - racing in Abu Dhabi for the first time since 2015 - led in the early stages of the cycling before sliding off on the slick roads with 17km of the 20km leg to go.

The 27-year-old was quickly back on his bike but struggled to push himself back into contention, finishing 53 seconds behind Schoeman.

Britain's Tom Bishop, who finished second in Abu Dhabi last year, was 14th while Marc Austin and Gordon Benson were 27th and 45th respectively.

Schoeman becomes only the second athlete in WTS history to lead out of the swim and off the bike before winning the race.

Britain's double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee - absent in Abu Dhabi through injury - was the first in Kitzbuhel, in 2011.