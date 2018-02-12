Triathlon World Cup: Vicky Holland wins gold on return in Cape Town

Vicky Holland was the first British woman to win an Olympic triathlon medal with bronze at Rio 2016

Vicky Holland made a winning return after nine months out as she led home a British 1-2 in the first Triathlon World Cup race of 2018 in Cape Town.

The 32-year-old Olympic bronze medallist, who struggled with injury in 2017, was level with Wales' Non Stanford going into the final 5km run.

The Englishwoman pulled away to win in 58 minutes 15 seconds, with former housemate Stanford taking silver.

Zsanett Bragmayer of Hungary finished third in 59 minutes seven seconds.

Sunday's event consisted of a 750m swim, a 20km cycle, and a 5km run.

Holland is set to represent England at the Commonwealth Games in March while Stanford, who finished fourth at the Rio Olympics, has been named in the Wales squad for the Gold Coast Games.

"I knew I was swimming and biking really well in training," said Holland. "My run was a bit unknown, so to come and blow the cobwebs away with a win is amazing."

In the men's event, Britain's Grant Sheldon finished ninth as South Africa's Richard Murray claimed gold.