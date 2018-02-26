World Triathlon Series 2018: BBC coverage, schedule and results
The 2018 ITU World Triathlon Series begins in Abu Dhabi in March with the first round of the elite men's and women's sprint distance races.
Representing Great Britain are Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland and former world champion Non Stanford, who was ruled out of last year's World Series Grand Final due to injury.
Completing the women's team are Sophie Coldwell and Jessica Learmonth, who will race against defending champion Andrea Hewitt from New Zealand.
For the men, brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, plus Tom Bishop, will hit the start line with defending world champion Mario Mola on Friday, 2 March.
Schedule
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Friday, 2 March
09:30: Elite men's sprint distance
11:30: Elite women's sprint distance
Saturday, 3 March
03:00 Age-group sprint, Olympic and middle-distance races
Coverage
Live coverage on the BBC Red Button from 09:20 for the elite men's race, and 11:30 for the elite women's.
Highlights on BBC One from 13:15 on Saturday, 3 March.
Bermuda
28-29 April
Yokohoma, Japan
12-13 May
Leeds, UK
9-10 June
Hamburg, Germany
14-15 July
Edmonton, Canada
27-29 July
Montreal, Canada
25-26 August
Grand Final: Gold Coast, Australia
12-16 September
(All times GMT until 25 March, 2018, and then BST)
2017 final standings
|2017 ITU World Triathlon Series - men's standings
|Position/triathlete
|Nationality
|Points
|1. Mario Mola
|Spain
|4,728
|2. Javier Gomez Noya
|Spain
|4,311
|3. Kristian Blummenfelt
|Norway
|4,281
|4. Richard Murray
|South Africa
|4,010
|5. Fernando Alarza
|Spain
|3,722
|6. Jonny Brownlee
|Great Britain
|3,685
|7. Thomas Bishop
|Great Britain
|3,141
|8. Vincent Luis
|France
|3,083
|2017 ITU World Triathlon Series - women's standings
|Position/triathlete
|Nationality
|Points
|1. Flora Duffy
|Bermuda
|5,200
|2. Ashleigh Gentle
|Australia
|4,320
|3. Katie Zaferes
|United States
|4,302
|4. Kirsten Kasper
|United States
|3,819
|5. Andrea Hewitt
|New Zealand
|3,774
|6. Jessica Learmonth
|Great Britain
|3,281
|7. Joanna Brown
|Canada
|3,181
|8. Rachel Klamer
|Netherlands
|3,103