Commonwealth Games 2018: Alistair and Jonny Brownlee in England triathlon squad

Alistair Brownlee will lead Team England's challenge for a first medal in Gold Coast

A squad of 10 athletes have been chosen to compete for England in the triathlon and Para-triathlon at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Alistair Brownlee, the double Olympic champion who won individual and mixed relay golds at Glasgow 2014, has been selected along with his brother, Jonny.

"It's a big deal for a niche sport like triathlon to compete in a global sporting competition," he said.

European champion Jade Jones-Hall is among the Para-triathletes selected.

The 2017 Para-triathlon World Cup silver medallist, Lizzie Tench, joins her in the squad for what will be the first time Para-triathlon has featured in the Commonwealth Games.

She said competing is going to be "really special", adding: "I'm hugely motivated by the challenge ahead, and excited to be part of Team England."

Tench is joined in the Para-triathlon squad by Mark Conway and Joe Townsend.

Two-time world champion Jonny Brownlee and Olympic bronze medallist Vicky Holland, plus Tom Bishop, Sophie Coldwell and Jess Learmonth, complete England's triathlon squad.

The triathlon will be held on 5 April and it presents the first chance for Team England to win a medal in Gold Coast.

About 600 athletes and staff will represent England across 18 sports, including 38 Para events, in Australia.