Tim Don: Ironman world record holder injured in Hawaii car collision

Tim Don
Don posted a video message on Instagram from his hospital bed

Ironman world record holder Tim Don is in hospital after suffering a neck fracture in a collision with a car.

The Briton, a former world triathlon champion, was injured in Hawaii before this weekend's Ironman World Championship and will miss the event.

He was reportedly riding his bicycle along the Queen K highway near the Kona airport when the incident happened.

"Unfortunately I got hit by a car this morning and I have a fracture in my C2 vertebrae," said Don, 39.

"The good news is I don't need an operation. The bad news is I'm out for the best part of five or six weeks in a brace."

Londoner Don, who is now based in the United States, won the ITU world triathlon title in 2006.

He later switched to Ironman triathlon, setting a world record in Brazil in May of seven hours, 40 minutes and 24 seconds for a 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim, 112-mile (180.25 km) bicycle ride and a 26.22-mile (42.20 km) marathon run.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired