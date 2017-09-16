World Triathlon Series: Mario Mola retains title, Jonny Brownlee sixth overall

Mola had to finish fifth or higher in Rotterdam to secure the title

Spain's Mario Mola retained his World Series title by finishing third in the season finale in Rotterdam, with Britain's Jonny Brownlee sixth overall.

Mola, 27, is only the second man - after compatriot Javier Gomez - to successfully defend the title.

In wet conditions in Rotterdam, he finished behind French winner Vincent Luis and Norwegian runner-up Kristian Blummenfelt in a sprint finish.

Brownlee, 27, came home fifth, with fellow Briton Tom Bishop 10th.

That meant Bishop, who was second in the opening race in Abu Dhabi, finished seventh in the final standings.

Two-time Olympic medallist Brownlee won only one World Series race this season - the penultimate event in Stockholm.

And the 2012 champion's turbulent season ended with a race in which he had to swim without his goggles.

"I had to take them off because I couldn't see where I was going," he said.

"It was just one of those bad luck days. I didn't have the legs and I felt terrible.

"At some points on the bike I was getting dropped and thinking, 'what's wrong with me?' It was just one of those days."

Brownlee missed the first two races of the season through injury and crashed on his return in Japan, finishing 42nd. He then pulled out of the Hamburg leg because of illness.

Despite finishing second behind brother Alistair in Leeds, and fourth-place finishes in Edmonton and Montreal, he was unable to make the podium.

Alistair, the double Olympic champion, was forced to cut short his season in August to have hip surgery.