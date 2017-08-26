BBC Sport - World Triathlon Series: Jonny Brownlee wins in Stockholm

Jonny Brownlee wins in Stockholm

Great Britain's Jonny Brownlee finishes first in the Stockholm event of the World Triathlon Series, becoming the first athlete to win three times in the Swedish capital.

