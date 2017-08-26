BBC Sport - World Triathlon Series: Jonny Brownlee wins in Stockholm
Jonny Brownlee wins in Stockholm
- From the section Triathlon
Great Britain's Jonny Brownlee finishes first in the Stockholm event of the World Triathlon Series, becoming the first athlete to win three times in the Swedish capital.
READ MORE: Britain's Brownlee triumphs in Stockholm
WATCH MORE: Learmonth claims first WTS podium finish
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired