BBC Sport - World Triathlon Series: GB's Jessica Learmonth claims first podium finish
Learmonth claims first WTS podium finish
- From the section Triathlon
Great Britain's Jessica Learmonth is ecstatic after finishing second behind Bermuda's Flora Duffy in the World Triathlon Series event in Sweden, her first ever WTS podium.
