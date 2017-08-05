Alistair Brownlee: Olympic triathlon champion to miss rest of 2017

Alistair Brownlee
Alistair Brownlee won Olympic gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016

British double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee will not compete again in 2017 after having surgery on a "chronic hip problem".

Brownlee was focusing on long-distance events this year and won on his debut in the Ironman 70.3 series at the North American Championships in May.

The 29-year-old also won June's World Triathlon Series event in Leeds.

Brownlee said: "It has been a tough decision, but suffering from an acute flare I am left with little option."

In a post on social media, he added: "Unfortunately it will take me away from competing for the rest of the year but I hope it will enable me to continue doing what I love for many years to come.

Victory in Utah three months ago had earned Brownlee - a gold medallist at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics - a spot at September's Ironman 70.3 World Championship.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Jonny Brownlee helped over finish line by brother Alistair in Mexico

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Wakefield Closed Circuit Ride - St Thomas a Becket
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired