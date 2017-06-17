Triathlon: Jessica Learmonth & Sophie Coldwell win gold & silver at Euros
Britain's Jessica Learmonth and Sophie Coldwell finished first and second to take gold and silver at the triathlon European Championships in Kitzbuhel.
Reigning champion and compatriot India Lee came home in 15th place, while Italy's Alice Betto finished third.
"I never expected to be European champion when I started in triathlon, I'm delighted!" said Learmonth.
"To get a GB one-two is just amazing, and India made some tactical decisions which helped us."
Earlier, Britain's para-triathletes collected 10 medals at the event in Austria, including six golds.