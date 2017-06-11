BBC Sport - World Triathlon Series: Alistair & Jonny Brownlee dominate Leeds homecoming
Brownlees enjoy glorious Leeds homecoming
Alistair and Jonny Brownlee receive a heroes' welcome in their hometown of Leeds, finishing first and second respectively in the men's race at the World Series Triathlon event.
